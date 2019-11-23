Olando A. Donadelle, also known as “Lanny,” passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 71.
Olando was born Jan. 23, 1948, in New York City. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Thompson Donadelle; father, Archibald O. Donadelle; and brother, Billy King.
Olando leaves behind, in sorrow, the love of his life for 37 years, Judith Morris Donadelle; sons, Olando Donadelle Jr. and Beit Donadelle; stepson, Halvor Francis Jr.; daughters, Patrece Donadelle Thompson and Jolanda Donadelle Rabsatt (Sgt. Lyndell Rabsatt); grandchildren, Aliche, Miahkema, Tersah, Elkana, Ezra, and Melania Donadelle; Chaprece Henry, Nia Davis, Malachi and Diamond Thompson; Shadora and Shalom Donadelle; Tyrell Mason and Jaylen and Josiah Rabsatt; sisters Yvette Williams (Fitzroy Williams), Phyllis Lindqvist (Dominic Lindqvist), Diane Hairston (John Hairston); brother, Ronald Donadelle (Pearline Lewis); nephews, Howell (Howie) and Daryl Matthews, Fitzroy Williams Jr., and Evan Lindquist; nieces, Janee Lindqvist, Patrice Donadelle, Nyja Lindqvist Brown, Danielle Gibson, and Dominque Lindqvist Lobdell; father-in-law, Henry Morris Jr., (Ena); brothers-in-law, Arnold Petrus and Dr. Henry Morris III (Janice); sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Anderson (Burnside), Marcella Palmer (Egbert “Al”), Henrita Barber and Celina Morris.
Olando had many other relatives and close friends, with special mention, Calvin Canton (cousin); Eddie Forbes, Louis Taylor, Norwell Smith, Chris Doute, and Devon Peltier (Roll Pon Dem Bowling Team); Bruce Flamon and Sal Griffith (bowling buddies).
Olando was an educator at Lockhart Elementary School for 31 years. He was loved and respected by his students and colleagues who kept in contact with him. After retirement he was introduced to the taxi/tour industry by his friend Bruce Flamon. His passion for history made him the perfect tour guide as he introduced many people to his beloved island of St. Thomas. Olando actively pursued many interests, which included tennis, fishing, quadrille dancing, photography, carpentry, planting, and most recently bowling.
He was an athlete and loved sports, especially football and basketball. Throughout the years, he coached many Little League teams and was the basketball coach for the girls and boys teams at Joseph Sibilly Elementary School.
Olando was a family man and took pride in his roots. He was a good person, a wonderful father, brother, and uncle. He was also a loyal friend, and a faithful and loving husband. He was a great storyteller and kept his family and friends entranced with one story after another. Always seeking knowledge, Olando became interested in the Hebrew way of life. Over the last 10 years a substantial part of his life was dedicated to its teachings.
A memorial service will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery.
A special celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, the place and time to be announced by the family.
