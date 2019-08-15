It is with great sadness that the family of Olga T. Edwards announces her passing on Tuesday, July 31, 2019, in California at the age of 86. She was a former beautician at “Olga’s Beauty Salon” from 1968-2001.
She is survived by her husband, John Irvin Edwards; daughters, Sharon Edwards-Hodgson and Earlyn Edwards; stepson, Irvin Edwards; brothers, Winston Carty, Clarence Lake; son-in-law, Karl Hodgson; grandchildren, Sean Harrigan, Arisha Edwards, Ebony Thompkins, LeAnna-Lewis Parris, Troi Williams, Ashime Harrigan, Aaliyah Ambrose; and great-grandchildren, Khyren Ross, Kharizma Thompkins and Khamden Thompkins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorette Thomas; father, Charles Lake; son, Mitchel Edwards; sister, Helen Lake; nephew, Jeanpierre Carty; and stepdaughter, Cassilla Hamlet.
Affectionately remembering her also are her nieces, Jennifer Jeffrey, Nadine Blackman, Cassandra Royer-Wilson, Tessa Mitchelie Alston, Jozaine Carty Roberts, Keysha Carty Hill, Carla and Claudette Edwards; nephews, Conrad Carty and Craig Donawa; sister-in-laws, Mary Carty, Claudette Lake, Iola Josiah, Kathleen Brooks, Veronica Edwards, Jean Edwards, Genevive Edwards; brother-in-laws, Kenneth Edwards and Patrick Edwards; special and close friends, Eileen Harrigan, Gloria Fabian, Mavis Malone, Ada Bonelli, Mr. and Mrs. Eclan David, Ida Dawson, Doris Henneman, Geniveive Donovan, Leona Moore, Millicent “Gimpie” Coats, Hortense Fraizer, Ralph Laster, Dr. Mauricio Castillo and his wife Ethel and, Rosario Valenzuela; special cousins, Icford Warner, Genny Smalls, Avon Phillips, Veronica James and Fitzroy Jarvis as well as many treasured families and friends too numerous to mention, including the members of Memorial Moravian Church and Holman United Methodist Church congregation.
The family will also like to give a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and medical professionals at Burbank Rehab Center, Studio City Acute Care Rehab Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, Calif.
The celebration of her life will begin with a viewing Thursday, Aug. 29 between the hours of 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The second viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 30 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Tributes can be sent to turnbullsfuneralhome@yahoo.com
