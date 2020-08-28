Olive B. Chinnery Simeon
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Olive B. Chinnery Simeon.
Olive B. Chinnery Simeon passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga., at the age of 86.
The viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Burial will be in Western Cemetery No. 1.
She is truly missed by her son, Paschal Simeon Jr.; stepdaughter, Brenda Simeon-Rivera; sister, Iantha Chinnery; brothers, Lindy Chinnery, Rueben Chinnery; daughter-in-law, Charmaine Kean Simeon; sisters-in-law, Liza Chinnery and Bernice Simeon; grandchildren, E’ Zhanquie Simeon and Paschal Simeon III; the Simeon, Chinnery, George, Milliner, McBean and Kean families; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The family asks that your wear festive colors to the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
