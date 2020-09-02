Family and friends are advised of the passing of Olive B. Chinnery Simeon.
Olive B. Chinnery passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta Ga. There will be one viewing, which will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with service following at 10:10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Burial will be in Western Cemetery No. I. The family asks that festive colors be worn.
He will be truly missed by his son, Paschal Simeon Jr.; stepdaughter, Brenda Simeon-Rivera; sister, Iantha Chinnery; brothers, Lindy Chinnery, Rueben Chinnery; nieces, Majorie Estrill Niles, Edith Estrill, Linda Aletia Chinnery, Carol Chinnery, Jacklyn Chinnery-Nibbs, Jaslyn Chinnery-Lewis, Cherilyn Browne, Wilbert Brown, Nolle Barzey, P.Marie “Ollie” Simeon, Officer Sandra ‘Lulu” Simeon-Daniel, Jacqueline “Jackie” Simeon, Shelia Simeon, Jasmine Simeon-Pratt, Laurel Joseph, Julie O’Neal, Michelle Sibilly-Francis, Ellen Murraine, Evelyn Hairston, Antasia Simeon, Stephanie Simeon, Bernadette Simeon-Bryan, Yvette Simeon, Zozine Simeon, Atlin Simeon-Otis and Doris Cross, Annette Jackson, Sherice Jackson; and nephews, Cyril Estrill Jr., Alphonse Estrill, Pedrito Estrill, Dennis Chinnery, Llewelyn Chinnery, Louis Chinnery, Leon Chinnery, Liston Chinnery, Wayne Chinnery, Carl Chinnery, Carlos Chinnery, Yelmo Chinnery, Elvicto Chinnery, Louis Chinney, Altona Chinnery Jr., Lionel Boschulte, Anthony Boschulte, James Boschulte, Emile Boschulte, Christian Boschulte, Bernard Boschulte, Randolph Boschulte, Louis Boschulte, Louis Simeon Jr., Richard “Kymba” O’Neal, Carlos O’Neal, Kamba Joseph, Patrick Simeon Sprauve, and Dennis Simeon, Wilbert Browne, Nolle Barzey.
He was also survived by his daughter-in-law, Charmaine Kean Simeon; sisters-in-law, Liza Chinnery and Bernice Simeon; grandchildren, E’Zhanquie Simeon and Paschal Simeon III; great-granddaughter, La’Mya Aurea Olive; great-nieces/nephews, Rashida Kuntz-Hanley, Keya Kuntz, Ashana Kuntz, Kyana Kuntz, Kenisha Daniel, Ebony Simeon-Edwards, Cherise Simeon, Shakenia “Neish” O’Neal, Shamiya O’Neal, Sheniqua O’Neal, Shanara O’Neal, Kareema Simeon, Latifah Pratt-Whyte, Lalique Pratt, LaKwanza Pratt, Kyra Kean-Payne, Kareema Thompson, Nioka Vessup-Smith, Nichelle Buchanan, Ebony Forbes, Jamila Joseph, Kemo Simeon, Kareem Joseph, Keshawn Daniel, Aubrey Daniel, Kareem “Pogo” Thompson, Kashif O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles “Chucky/Sela” Nurse, Joseph “Joe-Joe” Nurse, Joseph Buchanan Jr., Jareem Richards, Justin Simeon, Kareem Simeon, Kiyaumba Simeon, and Kassan Simeon, Sparkle Estrill, Troy Estrill; special friends, Beulah Joseph, Celise McBean-Kean, Almond Freeman, Jean Wiltshire, Ione Malone, Verna Claxton Anika DeGraffe, Alda Benjamin, Kirk Thomas, Joel Fleming, Raymond Victorine, St. Clair Frazer, Ophelia Dennis, Vida Hendricks, Paul Wilhelmsen, Eldred Potter III, Dale Hamm, family members include Simeon, Chinnery, George, Milliner, McBean and Kean, and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
