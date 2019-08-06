Olive L. Harrigan George
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the home going service celebrating the life of Olive L. Harrigan George, a member of the Methodist Benevolent Society, who passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019.
The viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Olive is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph George; daughter, Eleanor George Mason; sisters, Iva Rhymer and Grace Hughes; and son-in-law, Burt Chesterfield Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorna Chesterfield; sons, Lincoln George and Byron George; granddaughters, Jewel Chesterfield, Janelle Chesterfield, LaNique Chesterfield, Erica Mason, Ebony Mason; grandson, Burt Chesterfield Jr.; great-grandchildren, Quishaun Frett, Quanisha Frett, Jaden Garfield; sister, Esme Wheatley; special nieces, Joyce Wheatley, Janice Dawson, Janet Rhymer, Sharon George, Ena Lewis, Arleen Parsons; nieces, Irma George, Alicia George, Verna George, Roselyn Scott, Perlene George, Irene Callwood, Kathleen George-Hodge, Susan George-Febres, Andrea George, Annette George, Rena George, Isola Stevens, Yvonne Daniel, Enid Lennard, Roche George; special nephews, Honorable Vincent Wheatley, Verne Wheatley, Albert Wheatley, Karl Dawson, Franklyn Rhymer, Jerry Hamm; nephews, Anghel George, Geoffrey George, Elvino George, Phillip George, Leroy George Jr., Kenric Flax, Aliston Flax, Maurice Flax, Edison George, Kevin George, Arnold George, Kimb George, Alden George, Ortley George, Adrian George, Kelbert George, Arieal George, Elmando Maimehon; sisters-in-law, Carmen George, Lucena George; brothers-in-law, Warren George, Leroy George, Dean George, Angelito George, Hartman Flax; special cousins, Eddie Harrigan, Elihu Rhymer, Warren DeWindt, Olive Domingo, Viola DeWindt, Lucille Cagan, Maria Cruz, Al DeWindt; godchildren, Andrea Smith and Loridon Wheatley; special friends, Icilma Hodge, Dorice Dorsett, Mavis Robles, Ivy Creque, Ilva Richardson, Fedora Ramsey, Erma George; and family and friends of the Rhymer, Harrigan and DeCastro families; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
