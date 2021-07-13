It is with a deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful, caring and loving matriarch Olive Perline LeCointe on June 18, 2021.
Miss Olive was born in Roseau, Dominica (West Indies) to Gertrude Morancie and Hilton Celaire on Aug. 1, 1920.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Henry LeCointe; and her son, Joseph F. LeCointe.
She was survived by daughters, Violet Beckles, Marlene Roberts, Irma Hodge, Jean LeCointe Crews (Jose) and Gertrude LeCointe, Esq.; and stepsons, Ryan LeCointe (Athenia) and Peter LeCointe (Paula).
Olive left behind her beloved brother- and sister-in-law, James and Catherine Cookman; their daughter, and her beloved niece, Christine Cookman.
Miss Olive’s grandchildren include Anthony Goddard, Jeffrey Goddard (Althea), Gregory Roberts, Kelly-Ann Roberts, James Roberts, Shaka LeCointe and Shamani LeCointe, Tiffany Hodge David, Danielle Crews and Ruben Crews.
Her step-grandchildren include Ryan Jr., Andy and Andrew, Wayne, Lane, Latne and Deszile LeCointe; her great-grandchildren include, Jade Goddard Leslie, Ariana, Treasure, Madison, Taiya and Cayden Goddard, also Cameron, Kayla, Katanna and Cassielle Crews, Dequin LeCointe, Trinity and Jasmine David; and her step-great-grandchildren include Miles McIntosh and Vanessa LeCointe.
Olive was great-great grandmother to Milanie, Nyomi, Romero and Nausticie Leslie.
Olive was survived by her sister, Joy Celaire Baudville, and her family.
Her nieces and nephews include Cicely Jarvis Alphonso (Leo), Oswald Jarvis, (Mirian), Delorest Jarvis, Md., (Anna, Md.), Annette Jarvis Sellers (Ronald) and Alexander Celaire (Karen).
Dear to Olive were her niece-in-law and friend, Adeline LeCointe; grandniece-in-law, Donna LeCointe Prince; and grandnephew-in-law, Edward Vaughan James, Esq.
She was fond of all family members, including the Eufield John Baptiste Sr. family, Scott and Bernadette Parillon family, Jude Smith (Avis) family, Anna Smith, Cynthia Etienne Dimbas and family, the Emanuel family, including Donna Emanuel (Luther), and the Morancie, Etienne and Celaire families.
Along her life’s journey, Olive made numerous friends whom she considered to be family, including her adopted daughter, Brenda Petrus Bastian, Mae Agnes Velez, Rita Mae Martin, Unita Georges, Mercedes Moorehead, Winona Hendricks, Lisa Rose Bough, Franklyn and Martha Mills, Mark Nixon, Eugene and Marie Thompson, Maslyn Alexis, Flora Royer, the Burton O’Reilly family, Cynthia Christian, Errol and Olive Bedminister, Loretta Galloway, the Serrant family, Francis Romain, Melanie Castor, Rachel Ottley and family, Matthew and Beulah Telesford, Matthias George, Maisie Willie; goddaughters, Arlene O’Reilly and Ulette Todmann Hodge, Michael Matthews, Cindy James and Asia Ottley.
Olive appreciated deeply and profoundly those who shepherded her along the way, including, Father Michael Kosak, Father Simon Peter O’Pira, and Father Luis Kemayou. Some of Olive’s fondest memories came from the strong bonds that she developed at the Alfredo Andrews Elementary School community, St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church community, including the after-church senior gathering with Lizzy Charles, Mable Williams, the Christmases, and Evangelist and Melvina Albert, the St. Ann’s Sacred Heart Society and the Friends of Christ Prayer Cell.
Even while ill, Olive made friends with her caregivers in the ICU of Luis Hospital, blowing them kisses, mouthing “I love you’s” and stroking their hands as they attended to her.
The viewing for family and friends will take place at James Memorial Funeral home today from 3 to 5 p.m.
Olive’s funeral services will be held at Ss. Joachim and Ann (St. Ann’s) Catholic Church, Barren Spot, St. Croix, on Wednesday, June 14, 2021. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Olive will be laid to rest at the Kingshill Cemetery.
May she rest in the peace of God.
