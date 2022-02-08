The Testamark family is sad to advise the public of the passing of our matriarch.
Olive R. Testamark of Hospital Ground, --- the last child born to the late Barthold and Consuelo Sprauve-Testamark --- our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt left this earthly realm on Jan 10, 2022, in St. Thomas at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her loved ones, her children: Kenneth Testamark, Marcia “Neema” Esdaille and Robert Stevens Jr.; her siblings: Una Testamark-Thompson, Freda Hoheb-Martinez, Conrad Testmark Sr., Joseph Testamark Sr., Lesmore Testamark; and her grandchild, Bomani Stevens.
She is survived by her children, Quirt “Black Pete” Keith, Esquerdo “Turdy,” Thurgood “Skidoo/Fellow,” Jomo “Hyba” Stevens, Calvin Testamark Sr., Michele “Mesha” Esdaille, Zerene “Zee” Testamark and Rodney Arthurton; grandchildren, Kanema, Kanika, Kashka, Kamilah Stevens (Ga.), Renisha, Ebonie, Ghoumbo, Aswad, Taiwo, Sonisha Stevens, Parshen Stevens (Ga.), Kishan Stevens, Latoya, Kyla Thomas, Shenell Testamark (N.Y.), Ayana and Calvin Jr. Testamark, Kareema Stevens (Md.), Kahilia (Ga.), Shukura Stevens, Roberta, Shamoi Stevens, Tyrone, Darnell, Thuryon, Tasheem, Jamie, Nakita Stevens, Tresha Stevens, Nashawn Bridges; adopted, Kenya Morton-Jackson, Shenasia Arnold Takimo and Modibo Frorup, Makiijah, Ilejah, Naj-jah, Jabaljah, Sheanejah, Dejah Crabbe, Nyema Pitman, Taquoi Blyden (Ga.); great-grandchildren, Lesida and Leana Ayala, Tre’shell Abraham. A’sijah Evelyn, Jahsani George, K’mani Frett, Ebonique Stevens, E’nique Fahie, E’Zhanique Simeon, Kirlani Magras, Jahnalia, Jahmaria, Jahshua , Jahnezasia Stevens; Jenisha Stevens, Jasmine, Amalia and Trus’ Stevens, Te’Naija, Taijah, Te’khai, Jahshani, Nyell and Nyjah Stevens
Anina of Israel, Aanayah of Macon, Ga., Nehemiah of Ga., (Turdy) Anthony Hoyt, Shakwanda Joseph, Shakwan Dolphin, Kahirah Stevens-Atlanta, and Kahrieq Cordy-Atlanta, (Jomo) Chelseya Stevens-Fla., Jahmekl Lettsome, Tashima Scatliffe, Shenya Stevens, Ashawana Stevens and Isaiah J. Bridges, (Mesha) Reyna Samuel, Osei Crabbe, Takeem Frorup, A’nylah Frorup; great-great-grandchildren,
Ishe Rivera, Kael Smith, J’nique Arthur, La’Mya Olive, Kristiana Washington; nieces,
Eudacia Testamark, Elfreda “Girlie” Rivera, Altagracia Bennett, Etla Hoheb-Gaskin, Carmen Skinner and Angela Martinez-Mohammad of Pa., Rita Testamark, Dr. Judith Hodge, Wynnie Testamark, Dora Testamark; nephews, George Hoheb, Eldred “Edgie” Christian of St. Croix, Glen Thompson Sr., Christian “Obango” Thompson Jr., Gilmore “Sonny” Thompson Sr. of Maryland, Orthniel Thompson, Sigismund (Abede) Thompson, Joseph “Blackie” Testamark Sr., Melvin Testamark Sr., Julien, Wayne, Lionel, Edwin “Shibu” Testamark, Wilford “Fuddy” Dawson, Conrad Jr., Shawn and Richard Testamark; daughters-in-law, Leona Stevens of N.C., Coretta Testamark of Georgia; and son-in-law, Eric Calhoun of Georgia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Friday, Feb. 11, Frederick Lutheran Church. The viewing begins at 10 a.m. and the service follows at 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
