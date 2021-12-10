Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Olman C. Connell on Nov. 30, 2021, at the age of 83 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Sara W. Connell; daughter, Chelsea’ Connell; sons, Craig Connell and Khari Grant; sisters: Gloria Wade, Mercedes Hodge, Janet Stephens Vanterpool and Zeathea Milliner; brother, Leander Trotman Jr.; grandchildren, Chenee’, Craig Jr, Hasina, Ciara and Zenaida Connell, Dwayne Zekoi Lynch, Lela, Niara and Lourdes Grant, and Joyon Trusty; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Hailey Ward, Kalaya McCoy and Denae Lynch; daughter-in-law, Leslyn Connell and Chantel Grant; brother-in-law, Arturo Watlington Jr. and Emith Fludd; sisters-in-law, Marie Cameron, Catherine Alicia Georges, Judith Edwin, Debra Watlington and Rochelle Trotman; nieces, Laverne and Laura Setorie, Donna Griffith, Lisa Penn (Lincoln), Delta, Chesna, Kishma, Laura and Lana Trotman, Natalie Hodge (George), Nicole and Angelique Vanterpool, Leona Allen, Brenda Georges, Nadine Cid-Phillips (Vincent), Nilda Cid, Artra Watlington-Francis (Akeem), Natasha Wright, Stephanie Henley and Monee Parris-Richards (Adeymi); nephews, Laurence Jr. (Katherina) and Ronald Setorie, Patrick Jr. (Andrea) and Dana Francis, Robert and Richard Creque, Neal (Janet), Dale, Allison, Shaun and Elwin Jr. (Larease) Trotman, Floyd (Terri), Elston (Melissa), Kelly (Antoinette) and Maurice Hodge, Monte Christopher, Randy Milliner (Malika), Keith Fludd (Vivian), Jullian Edwin, Arturo III (Amberky) and Arsenio Watlington and Gilbert ‘Butch’ Fleming (Wendy); special family and friends, Victor and Winifred Garfield and family, Henry and Vynette Willocks, Judy M. Gomez and family, Donald and Faye Francois, Sandra Sideboard, Beverly McClendon, Sonia and Elizabeth Morales, Orpah Barbel, Janet O’Neal Hector, Deacon Frank and Lesa Kearney, The Stephens family and the Williams family, Jeneel Lake and Family and Sandra Henry, Tammy Creque and Debrah Fleming; godchildren, Jabari Carrington, Jullian Edwin and Gilbert ‘Butch’ Fleming.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
Services will begin with a prelude at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m.
He will be cremated at his request.
In lieu of written tributes, the family requests photos of memories and moments shared with Olman. All photos should be sent to craigmichaeldesigns@gmail.com no later than today.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
