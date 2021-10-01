It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Omar Brown Jr., who passed away Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rose Benjamin; and father, Omar Brown Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Patrice Brown; sons, Omar Brown III and Raymond Brown; grandchildren, Analia Brown, Omar Brown IV and Adrian Brown; nephews, Aurio Parson, St. Clare George, Dimitre Palmer; nieces, Andrea George, Pia Nicholson, Aliya Richards and Raven Brown; daughters-in-law, Stephanie Oriol, Atoya Sringette.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.