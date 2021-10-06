It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Omar Brown Jr., who passed away Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rose Benjamin; and father, Omar Brown Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Patrice Brown; sons, Omar Brown III, and Raymond Brown; sister, Monee’ Richards; brother, Rodolfo Brown; grandchildren, Analia Brown, Omar Brown IV and Adrian Brown; nephews, Aurio Parson, St. Clare George and Dimitre Palmer; nieces, Andrea George, Pia Nicholson, Aliya Richards and Raven Brown; daughters-in-law, Stephanie Oriol and Atoya Springette; Benjamin family, Watlington family, Bartley family, Parson family, Correa family, Cameron family, Francis family, Dalmida family, Matthias family, Henley family, Acosta family, Brignoni family, Lockhart family; too numerous to mention; special friends, Gregory “Peck” Rhymer, Lew Henley, Curt Mcbean, Geno Oliveri, Joel and James Wattley, Micheal “Mickey” Aubain, Victor “Far Far” Bryan, Thomas “Tola,” Roger “Roger’s Bar,” Sarah Olive, Kendall “Yankee” Straker, Petra “Dutchie by the Sea” Brooks, Felix Lugo, too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 8. Musical selections will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. service at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.