The family of Oneal M. Moolenaar informs the public of his passing on Jan. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Oneal was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to Halvar Leanzo Moolenaar and Angelina Figueroa Moolenaar, both deceased. Oneal is a graduate of the Class of 1969 at Charlotte Amalie High School.
He was an exceptional police officer and worked as a security officer for various governors throughout his many years of service with the government of the Virgin Islands. He also served as the territorial chief of police for the Virgin Islands Port Authority.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Moolenaar; children, Bruce Moolenaar, Jeanelle Moolenaar, Wanda Moolenaar, Jesse Moolenaar and Charrise Moolenaar; sisters, Joyce Mccleverty, Evelyn Smithson, Rosalind Edwards, Marla Bascombe, Magdeline Hyden and Roxanne Moolenaar; and brother, Angel Boschulte.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Idonia Jeanelle Moolenaar, Najee Moolenaar, Bryce Moolenaar, Ojamalia Moolenaar, Jibri Kiyree Roberts, Ilyssa Angelina Roberts, S’niyah Yaassmeen Roberts, Dean Aubain Jr., Deanna Aubain and Deion Aubain; great-grandchildren, Naomi Pierre-Lewis, Juelz Moolenaar, Jedeiya Agustin and Jedaeya Augustin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Faith Christian Fellowship Alive In Christ in Estate Tutu. Interment will follow at the family burial ground at Estate Neltjberg.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Attendees must wear masks.
