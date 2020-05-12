We announce the passing of Mrs. Orita Hanley-Beazer, who died April 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam Hanley-French; father, James Esdaille; son, Allan Todman; sister, Omel Hanley; niece, Nadia Hanley; maternal grandmother, Melvina Chapman; maternal grandfather, Lasell Hanley.
She was survived by her husband, Elrick “Pat” Beazer; son, Irving Beazer; daughters, Myrla Watts, Dale Hanley, Claudia “Pam” Todman, Vanessa “Vinnie” Beazer, Sandra “Gigi” Beazer-Adewale; sisters, Sylvia Slack, Joceline Fleming, Bernice Edwards; brothers, Ronald Hanley, Elroy Hanley; nieces, Denise Tilghman, Lavern Slack, Charmaine Slack, Sharon Stukes, Michelle Fleming, Carol Hanley; nephews, Lester Fleming, Corey Fleming, Courtney Hanley; grandchildren, Kishma Fleming, Salma Fleming, Tramaine Watts, Jermaine Watts, Kahlif Hanley, Sokotto Clendenin, Camal Clendenin, Chunikwa George, Asheed Richards, Akil Francis, Ke’mone Monsanto, Aqueelah Beazer-Carter, Aquil Beazer, Jabez Beazer, Jarib Beazer, Tamika Ravaliere, Maya DuBose, Ololade “BJ” Adewale Jr., Ishola Adewale, Omolola “Lola” Adewale; 30-plus great-grandchildren; friends of family, Lindy Lamb, Kirwan Terrace West family and many other family and friends.
The viewing is Thursday, May 14, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at City Seventh-day Adventist Church. The service is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.