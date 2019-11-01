We regret to announce the passing of Oscar W. Buntin, also known as Sonny Boy or Joshua Mack, who died at the age of 88. Oscar passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence.
The first viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing, along with tributes, will be held at First Wesleyan Holiness Church in Contant on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by the services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Western Cemetery.
He was born on the island of Antigua on July 6, 1931, to Marie Buntin and Cyril William.
Oscar was raised by his beloved grandmother, Pricilla Mack. At the age of 27, he relocated to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He married his beautiful wife Margaret Peters-Buntin on July 13, 1961.
Oscar worked for a few years for the Virgin Islands Port Authority before venturing off to become an entrepreneur. Oscar worked at East End Taxi for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Margaret Buntin; children, Rhasba Shambulu, Binta Oliver, Sheree Buntin, Claudette Buntin, Valerie Tyson, Antoinette Buntin, Ruth Ann Buntin and stepdaughter Rosemarie Bradley.
Oscar has 19 grandchildren, with five of whom he helped raise: Kima-I, Kamilah and Kiba-I Martin, Nikole and Keith IV Mercer. He had one special granddaughter whom he would visit when he travelled to the states, Janelle Mahoney, and 15 great-grandkids.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
