Ovilda Graham Hodge Charles
Ovilda Graham Hodge Charles, also known as Iantha Hodge Charles, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Florida, where she lived for the last 15 years, at the age of 81.
Ovilda was born in Jost Van Dyke (BVI). She moved to St. Thomas, V.I., at age 19. She worked in domestic jobs periodically in her life, but her main job was a homemaker. She devoted herself to loving and nurturing her eight children and her grandchildren. She taught them many valuable lessons — most importantly, how to take of themselves and to always love, protect and care for each other. Ovilda was an excellent baker, cook and avid gardener of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Even with very little, she frequently opened her heart and her home to family and others in need. Her love and kindness will always be remembered.
Ovilda Charles is survived by her eight children, Edith George, Maria Parker, Lorenzo Hodge, Adina Hodge-Jefferson, Tamara Williams, Brenda Reid, Ashworth Charles and Winston Charles; grandchildren, John Baptiste, Ayana Baptiste-Apola, Renecia Baptiste, Ronald Baptiste, Gigi Parker, Lisa Parker, Nicholas Hodge, Rhymia Samuel-Colon, Lathea Samuel, Shanaya Samuel, Kimberly Samuel, Sherrice Hodge, Rashawn Hodge, Chanise Freeman, Nathaniel Francis Jr., Jeffrey Reid Jr., Daniel and Danielle Williams, Tyrell Williams, Jayden Charles and Raphael Smith; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Aug. 27, at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
