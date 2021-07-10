Pamela Joyce Gittens
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Joyce Gittens, who transitioned peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Pamela Joyce (nee Patterson) was born and raised in San Fernando, Trinidad, on Oct. 18, 1947. She was a humble, loving, kind, and respectful young woman. Pam loved helping people and stood firm on ”doing what was right.”
Pamela decided to move to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she could be close to her big sister Pearl, and she made St. Thomas her home for almost 50 years. Mrs. Gittens has been blessed with a loving family and a kind spirit that touched many throughout our community, particularly colleagues, parents, and students of both Moravian School and New Testament Academy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Miriam Patterson; and brother, Kelvin.
Pamela Gittens was survived by her husband, James Gittens Sr. of 48 years; daughters, Beverly and Belinda; son, James Gittens Jr.; son-in-law, Duane Liburd; and grandchildren, DayQuan, DaySha and DayShawn Liburd, and Jarice Gittens; sisters, Pearl Neaves, Barbara “Phyllis” Lane and Hyacinth White; the Patterson and Faraday families of Trinidad, West Indies; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Mitchell Neaves and Clement Joseph; special long-time friends who became her sisters, Doriel Connor and Harriet Hamilton; long-time church family of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, the Rev. Ambrose Gumbs and Father Cabee; the Mount Zion New Testament Church family, Bishop Earl V. Harrison and first lady Grace Harrison and New Testament Academy family, including Bishop John Roberts and wife Faye, and long-time faculty, staff, parents, and students at Moravian School (1986-2007).
The family wishes to extend ultimate gratitude to Dr. Robin Ellett of Red Hook Family Practice and the doctors and nurses of Schneider Regional Medical Center’s ICU, including Dr. Peterkin, Dr. Richardson, Dr. Hall, nurses Jake, Courtney, Aliza, Michael, Katherine, Victoria, James, Brent, Cassimere, and a special gratitude of thanks to nurse Melody and respiratory technician Jim and Dr. Hunte.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Turnbull Funeral Home Chapel, followed by cremation. There will be no public viewing prior to the funeral service.
All attendees are requested to adhere to all protocols as stated by the CDC and local public health guidelines due to the COVID-19 global pandemic by wearing a mask and keeping physical distance while in attendance.
Lastly, the family would like to thank all who showed support and sent well wishes and prayers our way. We are humbled and grateful for the love and support shown toward us and our beloved mother and loved one, Pamela Gittens.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
