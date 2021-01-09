Pamela Sue Balash-Webber
Pamela Sue Balash-Webber, 67, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was called home on Dec. 19, 2020. She passed away at her residence after a brave and valiant struggle with Scleroderma and RA for many years.
She was born in Albion, Mich., at Sheldon Memorial Hospital on April 13,1953, to John and Martha (Nicewander) Balash.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is now reunited with her late husband, Andre Webber, who died in 2014. They were married May 19, 2014. She was a graduate of Albion High School in 1971 and received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a master’s degree from the University of The Virgin Islands. She had been a resident of St. Thomas for four decades.
Pam and Andre owned and operated St. Thomas Diving Club at Bolongo Bay, St. Thomas, for many years. Prior to that, she was employed by Atlantis Submarine Company in St. Thomas.
Both Andre and Pam had a deep passion for diving and the sea and reveled in the joy of spreading that knowledge and love to others. She was a PADI dive instructor for more than 30 years and was recently nominated to the Woman Divers Hall of Fame.
Her courageous spirit encourages her family and friends to persist in the face of many struggles. The legacy of her kind spirit will be remembered by all who met her.
During her lifetime, Pam traveled the world and her passport book reflected those trips and memories.
She is survived by her immediate family, a sister, JB Balash-Bishop of Battle Creek, Mich., and brother-in-law Randy Bishop. She leaves behind many dear and close friends whom she cherished. A special tribute to her dear friend Lecia Richmond, who cared for Pam the last few months of her life.
Memorial donations in Pam’s name should be given to the St. Thomas Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a burial memorial with her ashes scattered at sea will take place in April 2021. The date of that service has not yet been announced.
