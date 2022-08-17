We regret to announce the passing of Pastor Joseph W. Lewis, who transitioned Aug. 6, 2022. Superintendent Joseph Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Hermene M. Lewis of 59 years.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Lewis and Flemon Lewis; sisters, Gwendolyn Smalls and Carnetta Rawlins of Barbados; cousin, Dr. Ivan Henry of London, England; and grandchildren, Gabriel Lewis of New Hampshire, Mone’t “Star” Lewis of St. Thomas, Natalie Lewis of New Hampshire, Flemon J. Lewis Jr. and Nefty H. Lewis of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; remarkably close brothers in Christ, Pastor Bentley Thomas of St. Thomas, Elder Madison of New York, missionary Valerie Brown and her family, Minister Richard Isaac and his family, Minister Desmond Hodge and Bishop Gaskin of Barbados.
The Lewis family would like to thank Mrs. Nacaise “Queenie” Liverpool and her daughters, Pentecostal COGIC Family and COGIC Men’s Department.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Live streaming will be available by Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second and final viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Pentecostal COGIC located at C-10 Estate Hoffman, St. Thomas. Homegoing service will immediately follow at the church. Interment will be on the COGIC church grounds. Thursday Live streaming will be available.
Floral arrangements are being handled by Turnbull’s Funeral Home or by calling Ms. Lonnie Phillips at 340-998-0133. In lieu of flowers, the H.M. Lewis Foundation Scholarship will be accepting contributions toward 2023-2024 scholarship awards.
Finally, the Lewis family requests that everyone attending the homegoing service come with a celebratory spirit of rejoicing Pastor J.W. Lewis’ legacy and the thousands of lives he impacted by his ministry and passion for the word of God. Superintendent Lewis’ favorite phrase was, “Keep The Faith.”
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.