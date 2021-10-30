Dear family and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Roy Emanuel Blyden, 91. He departed to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
A native of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Blyden was a Korean War Navy veteran who was also known as Pastor Blyden. He was a loving husband, steadfast father, dear brother, and faithful minister of the Gospel of Christ and previous chaplain of American Legion Post 90. Pastor Blyden enjoyed broadcasting Christian programs on WIVV Vieques, Puerto Rico, and extended his pastoral ministry to programs on Radio One and WSTA on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He also worked as a social worker at the Human Services Department on St. Thomas and was a consistent member of several choirs, including the Belair Choir, Caribbean Chorale and American Legion Post 90 Choir.
Continuing his love and legacy is his loving wife, Gwendolyn De Riggs-Blyden of Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles; sons, Paul Blyden and Marcus Blyden; daughter, Esther Blyden; grandchildren, Jayson, Myla-Danae, Saniyah, Trinity, Malaeya, Aron, Mishael, Naomi; sisters, Luna Nibbs-Frett and Ida Epps; special cousin, Bernice Harrigan; 60-plus nieces and nephews and extended family too numerous to mention.
Pastor Blyden was preceded in death by his father, Abraham Blyden; mother, Estella Blyden; sisters, Esther Blyden-Matthias, Nola Owens and Louise Pritchett; and brothers, Alfredo Blyden, Edward Blyden, Halvor Blyden, Abraham Blyden Jr., and Joseph Blyden, Raymond Blyden, and Eli Blyden.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 4. His homegoing ceremony is Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Baptist in Bolongo Bay with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. and the service from 11 to noon, followed by the interment at the Eastern Cemetery for Veterans. Services will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook.
The family requests that navy blue, royal blue or white be worn. Family and friends may send pictures and tributes to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.