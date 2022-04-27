Our hearts are deeply saddened to inform the public of the passing of our precious mother, Patria Dorita Thomas, of St. Thomas, USVI. Patria was born Dec. 12, 1944, and passed away in Baltimore, Md., on April 2, 2022, at the age of 77.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Pickering and Ovilda Henley; and her siblings, Doris Samuel, Daisy Callwood and Marlon Pickering.
Patria leaves to cherish her memory: sons, Henry “Hank” Thomas Jr., Ryan Thomas; brother, Elroy Henley; daughters-in-law, Syria Thomas, Lakesia Dukes; grandchildren, Shaquille Thomas, Xavier Thomas, Dior Thomas, Symone Thomas and Mason Thomas; step-grandchildren, Shereese Mala, Khadijah Estrill, Damarion and Katana Jeter; godchildren,Tony Isaacs, Louis Amey, Allirie Monsanto, Jazarie James; nieces, and nephews, Shaune Henley-Walker, Shavon Henley and Elroy Henley Jr., Alberto Samuel, Avelino Samuel, Carmen Samuel-Hodge, Karen Samuel Coreen Samuel, Curtiss Samuel, Brenda Samuel, Christine Samuel, Ricardo Samuel, Cicely Samuel, Kelvin Pickering, Antonio Pickering, Tonya Pickering, Leah Pickering, Lynell Callwood-Audain, Lemuel Callwood, Loriel Callwood, Lybia Callwood, Luella Callwood; cousins, Sedonie Halbert, Jacqueline Callender, Curtis Callender, Stacy and Shanee Halbert, Kennedy Halbert, Kirsha Rhymer, Pamela and Joy Deitrich, Malcia Rhymer, Enriquito Rhymer, Christian Rhymer, Charisma Rhymer, Jeremy Hodge, Debra Lettsome, the Jones family and other members of the Rhymer family; other cousins too numerous to mention; special friends, Dahlia Isaacs, Ruby Amey, Michel Collins, Genevieve “Gennie” Marsh-Thomas, Jenee Jarvis, Carmen Pemberton, Alicia Wells, Dr. Kimarie Engerman; and other close relatives, Samuel Halbert, Caswill Callender, Denise Blackman-Chinnery.
The funeral service for Patria D. Thomas will be held Friday, April 29, at the Wesley Methodist Church, Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the celebration of her life to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed
at https://www.facebook.com/wesley.methodistchurch.902
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.