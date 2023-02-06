Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Patricia A. Blackman on Jan. 15, 2023 at the age of 73.
She is survived by her sons, Austin Harrigan Sr., Elroy Harrigan, Troy Harrigan; grandsons, Jahmoy, Zakkai, Troy Jr., Jayce; granddaughters, Alequia, Jah’shia, Alecia; great grandchildren, Aalayah Jackson, Aalieyah Harrigan, Amir Harrigan, Khyree Akins; sisters, Charlene Brathwaite, Sylvette Blackman-Gerald, Edith Blackman, Audith Blackman, Arlene Blackman, Coral Blackmon; brothers, Carl Blackman, Walter Blackman, Keith Blackman, Victor Blackman (deceased); sisters-in-law, Ruby Blackman, Cherly Blackman, Noreen Terryhassel; brothers-in-law, Jerome Gerald, Franklin Brathwaite; aunt, Rita Dawson; uncle, Louis Lima; nieces, Keisha Vialet, Nzingha Blackman, Te’Shanee Daly, Chanika Brathwaite, Kia Blackman, Lyna Fredericks, Lynae Fredericks; nephews, Walter Blackman Jr., Keiane Vialet, Franklin Brathwaite Jr., Akil Brathwaite, Keelan Gerald, Kareem Durant, Kyle Smith, Keith Khaleef Blackman; caretaker, Myona Dubique; close cousins, Donald Blyden, Bernice Lanclos, Joseph (Dick) Blyden, Nata D. Wesselhoft, Marie Pinney; adopted daughters, Faye Martinez, Sherry Gumbs-Richards, Janice and Children; adopted sisters, Carol Thomas, Justina (Reds) Rawlins and Family; adopted nieces, Tamika and Ebony Hodge, Vida Edwards and Family; friends, Kurt (Terry) Monsanto, Lucien (Jambie) Samuel, Clarence Walters, Junior Huggins, Lyn Fredericks, Vivian Prince, Kwensie Younge, Mary Daley, Stephony Francis, Ann Rossie, Clarence Ottley Sr. Diana Todman, Earl DeWindt, Ulrie Vialet, Debbie & Winston Joseph, Sandy & David Foy, Delroy “Chocolate” Byron, Ray Williams, Edelta Byron, Kerry Krew Kuts, Leah Stewart, Grace Henry, Liza Nanton-Pena and grandchildren, Enid Lola Schjang, Talute Green & Family, Kent, Margie and Dianne O’Reilly, Rosa Corcino, Janet Crook, Janice Fl), Barbara Cobb, Judith Martin, Paul Roberts, Alicia Joseph, Keisha Vanterpool, Velda Messiah, the Blyden and Brady Families, many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the service to follow immediately at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. Interment is at the Western Cemetery #1.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
