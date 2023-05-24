The Blake and Simmonds families announce the passing of their beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend; Patricia Ann Blake-Simmonds. Patricia “Pat” gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her father, Eric W. Blake Sr; father-in-law, Joseph L. Simmonds; sons, Tristian and TJ Simmonds; sister, Erica Blake Washington and nephew John Henley.
She is survived by her daughter, Nyda M. Simmonds; grand dogs ,Lundin Rose Blake and Luna Bell Blake, mother, Madonia Blake; mother-in-law, Maria T. Simmonds; sisters, Felicia Blake and Anicia Blake; sisters-in-law, Larice Simmonds-Willson, Melissa Simmonds, Mercey Simmonds, Lesliann Simmonds, Mariel Blake and Beverly Lewis Blake; brothers, Michael Blake, Eric “Akineyemi” Blake Jr.; brothers-in-law, David K. Washington, Lawrence J. Rucker, Jose Simmonds, and Joseph A. Simmonds; nieces, Symra Chinnery Wilkinson, Katrina Washington, Tiffany Rucker, Leilani Simmonds, Jasmin Simmonds, and Angela Simmonds; nephews, David S. Washington, Jullian Rucker, Cinquie Simmonds, Obayemi Blake, and Joshia Blake; God children, Sarah Berry, Sally Berry, Anjolie Boden and Alliel Phillips as well as many other relatives and friends.
Although sudden, we know Pat is at peace. The family acknowledges, accepts, and appreciates everyone’s words of condolences. The memorial service will be held Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.