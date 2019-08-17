The memorial service for Patricia Blake is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 2019, at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Blake-Pemberton; niece, Jaynelle Pemberton; nephew, Joah Francis; and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
