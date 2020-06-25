Patricia Nicholson Jones
The family of Patricia Nicholson Jones announces the passing of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and most faithful friend affectionately known as Pat or Ms. Jones, who departed this life Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen and Lawrence (Larry- Stretch) Jones; daughter, Yvonne Allamani; brother, Morris Nicholson; sisters, Carmen Sibilly, Jean Gibbs, Marion Sprauve and Ursula Isaac; daughter-in-law, Nyra Jones; son-in-law, Romero Allamani; sisters-in-law, Araceley and Anna Nicholson; brothers-in-law, Leopold Sprauve, Daniel Isaac and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Her body will be cremated and a celebration of her life with family and friends will take place at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral, P.O. Box 301767, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00803-1767.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Pauline Joan Blyden Walker-Vialet
Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearly beloved Pauline Joan Blyden Walker-Vialet at the age of 74 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
She died peacefully in her sleep at the home of her son and daughter-in law after a long illness.
Pauline was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Abraham and Anna Milliner; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Excelena Blyden; parents, David Austin Blyden, Sr. and Ilva Vitalia Milliner-Blyden; husband, Richard (Watchie) Vialet, Sr.; son, Richard Walker and brother-in-law, Meston Gumbs.
She is survived by her two sons, Jason and Jeremy Vialet; daughter, Jemma Moses; stepson, Richard Vialet, Jr.; stepdaughters, Leonicia Niles and Laverne Morrison; son-in-law, John Moses, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Natasha Vialet and stepdaughter-in-law, Yvette Vialet; grandchildren: Jahkeem, Jahmoi, Je’nique, Ricjuan and Amaya Walker; John Jr. and Jaren Moses; Richard John, April and Cori Vialet; Lonye and Jerrell Benjamin; Tiaria Morrison and Paolinna Vialet; and one great-grandchild, Jahlayah Fanord.
She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Blyden Francis-Gumbs, Priscilla Blyden-Stridiron, Janet Blyden-James and Susanna Blyden-Richards; brother, David Austin Blyden, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Celeste Blyden, Elmira Harper, Doris Henneman, Shirley Vialet-Adams, Elsa McBean, Monica Abigail Frett and Eugenia Vialet; brothers-in-law, Iver A. Stridiron, Heraldo Richards, Jr., Roy and Louis Vialet and Hezekiah “Sammy” Samuel; aunts, Leona Smith, Yvonne Bowsky, Susanna Brin, Rosetta Milliner, Eugenie Milliner, Lelia Milliner and Esther Milliner; nieces, Sharon Francis, Abigail Gumbs, Pshala Stridiron-Chichester, Marissa Stridiron-Rezayat, Keisha Blyden-Wallace, Khalilah Blyden, Devonie Blyden-Nichols, Janelle James-Thomas and Herasanna Richards; nephews, Avon and Askia Francis; Barrett and Marc Stridiron; Kerchan and David Blyden, III and Earl (Risse) James; nieces-in-law, Celeste and Sabrina Francis; Dawn and Tiona Blydenand Shaina James; nephews-in-law, Romel Wallace Jr., Combiz Rezayat, Erik Chichester, Eidel Nichols and Danny Thomas; and many more cousins and other family members from the Blyden, Milliner, Chinnery, Callwood, George, Holder, Leonard, St. John and Vialet families too numerous to mention; special friends, Delia Barrot and Laverne Raimeras, well as her treasured classmates from the CAHS Class of 1964.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service and burial is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020. The pre-recorded ceremony will be streaming from 8:45 a.m. on Jason Vialet’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/jvialet1. After the pre-recorded ceremony, the gravesite burial service will be live streamed from 10:30 a.m. on Turnbull Funeral Home’s Facebook page: https://facebook.com/Turnbulls-Funeral-Home-1647906158813558.
A memorial service celebrating Pauline’s life will be scheduled at a later date when the pandemic has ended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.