The family of Patricia Nicholson Jones announces the memorial mass to honor Ms. Pat or Ms. Jones, who departed this life on June 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
The service will be held at 9 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral, Kronprindsens Gade, St. Thomas, V.I. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with interment in Western Cemetery.
She was survived by her sons, Stephen and Lawrence (Larry-Stretch) Jones; daughter, Yvonne Allamani; sisters, Carmen Sibilly, Jean Gibbs, Marion Sprauve and Ursula Isaac; daughter-in-law, Nyra Jones; son-in-law, Romero Allamani; sisters-in-law, Araceley and Anna Nicholson; brothers-in-law, Leopold Sprauve, Daniel Isaac; and other relatives, godchildren and friends too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, P.O. Box 301767, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
