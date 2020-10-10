We regret to inform you of the passing of Ms. Patricia “Pat/Patsy” Thompson on Sept. 29, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on the island of Antigua on Aug. 8, 1960, to Charles and Shirley Thompson. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She resided on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, until 2018 when she relocated to Texas.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Charles Thompson; and her sister, Veronica Thompson-Webson.
She was survived by her four children, Tacuma Pryce, Natasha Pryce, Hasina Pryce and Meshach Pryce; her four grandchildren, Konata Pryce, Jadon Jackson, Meshach Pryce Jr. and Taylor Pryce; her siblings, Hilma Francis-Herbert, Laurel Charles, Sylvia Baird, Yvonne Gills, Malcolm Thompson, Keithroy Thompson and Charles (Star) Webster; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19, at the Sunset Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, from 5 to 9 p.m. and at 4 p.m. for immediate family. The homegoing service will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. The interment will follow immediately at the Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to: $tkpryce(cashapp) or PayPal.me/tacumap
