Patrick Charles
With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Patrick Charles announces his transition.
“Bobby,” as he is popularly known, departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 58.
For many years in association with his father, Reynold Charles Sr., Bobby assisted in the management of Charleys Trucking and later became president of its replacement Patrick Charles Enterprises. The company provided tractor-trailer and trucking services to local businesses, including the transporting of post office mail, trash hauling, heavy equipment operations, and various other trucking operations designed to meet the needs of all three islands. Until his death, he worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the family business venture.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beryl Charles. sister, Rachael; uncle, Chesley Joseph; aunt, Edris Knight; and nephews, Shakif “Fat Man” Alexander.
His survivors include his father, Reynold “Charley” Charles Sr., and stepmother Veeda Rey-Charles; children, Y’ Wain, Y’ Vaughn, and Patrique Charles; grandchild, Deja; sisters, Audrey Lake, Lynette Gumbs, Janice, Nordelita Alexander, Annette, Patricia (Patsy), Maria Henry, Maria-Casandra, Laurie, Dr. Keisha Judd, Toya, Esther, Zelene, and Joi Charles; sisters-in- law, Joanne James-Charles, Elena Charles, Jacqueline Rosado-Charles, Antanell Ottley, and Ebonee Brookes; brothers, Reynold Charles Jr., aka DJ Pete, Nordel, aka Abbye, Anthony (Tony} Ottley, Eddie, aka Popeto, Victor, aka Devon, Carey Nicholls, and Ronald Stout Sr.; brother-in- law, Danny Judd; uncles, Walston (Jose) Charles; Arthur Cochrane; nieces, Renee Fleming, Janine Ba, Franchesca Charles, Gabriela Samms, Reya Charles, Juleen Williams, Erica Percival, Jahmilia and Tameka Bryan, Ayana Dickson, Dana Judd, Damali Kamilah, Kanika, Mahagony, Arlena and Chatayla Charles, Darlena Mills, Shakira, Shakila, Shakita, Shakima Shakifa, Shakia, Shakyra and Shakyla Alexander, Ny’Elle, Shiloh, and Amahdia Vidal, and Shadyra Charles. Zeatillia Francis, DeaSia Grant and Majida Ba; nephews, Kenneth (KC) Wigfall, Nordel Jr. and Jaleem, Sadique, Cairo, David, Victor Jr., Tristan, Courtney, Ximines, Richard, and Deyante Charles, Courtney Devin, Dylan and Darian Judd, Ezrick and Carey Ledee, Jamil Alexander, Victor Charles Jr., Shakim “Jamil” Alexander. Shakir “Shakil” Alexander; Shaki “Mr. B” Alexander, Ronald Stout Jr., Renaldo Stout; and nephews-in-law, Geoffrey Fleming and Moussa Ba.
Bobby provided much love and support to Chantasia and Christina Binard and family.
Sharmaine “Betsy” Browne was a caring friend, companion, and advocate.
He was also survived by special cousins, Denmore Jackson and family, O’Brien Charles, and family; special friends, Rita Aberdeen, Enid Edwards, Nicole Sibilly, Denfield “Beno” Williams, Raymond Payne, Winston and Debbie Joseph, and Family STX, Jean “Kelly” Webster, Albert “Rudy” Harrigan, Frederick “Snake” Phillips, Pat, and Jerry Bryan Jr., aka Junior of STX, Kregg Smith, Arliss Brooks, “Jimpie,” Robert “Bobby” Joseph, Chandler “Frenchie” Heath, Mackie Appleton, Luther Seraphine, St. Kitts, St. John, and other relatives, and caring friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church with homegoing service immediately following.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Tributes can be sent to lynettegumbs7@gmail.com
Attendees can wear red or other festive colors, and please wear masks or facial coverings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
