The Berry family is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Patrick Kelly Berry on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home in St. Thomas.
Patrick Kelly Berry was preceded in death by his parents, Adelbert J. Berry "Wally" and Rose Urise Berry and uncle, Robert Greaux.
He was survived by brothers, Robert S. Berry and Danny J. Berry; sister, Lisa A. Berry; nieces, Selina A. Ledee and Rianna E. Berry; nephews, Robert Jr. and Raymond Berry, Evan Fahie and Kristan Williams; great-niece, Anaya Sadler; aunts, Joel A. Bryan, Dernice Greaux, Uranie Greaux and Solange Greaux; uncles, Edward Greaux, Elward Greaux; special friends, Eva St. Helen, Adam Turbe, Jason Querrard, Rodrick Querrard and Arnold Petersen, Francis “Chicken Chest” Bryan and Lexy; godson, Eugene Lyons; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will take place Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help from 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at sea.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St.
Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.