Patrick Scott Hensley passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones on St. Croix.
Pat was a loving husband to his wife, Patty, and amazing father to his two sons, Scott and Kevin. Pat has left an incredible legacy through his family, friends, businesses and community. A memorial website has been set up if you wish to send well wishes to the family at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/patrick-hensley/2018.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Pat's love of supporting the community, his family has requested that any donations be made to the St. Croix Dolphins and/or Good Hope Country Day School. Pat was passionately involved with both these nonprofits during his life on St. Croix. Please note in the memo section "In loving memory of Pat Hensley."
