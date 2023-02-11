Paul Henreid Samms

We announce the peaceful passing of Paul “Osisi” “Ras Paul” Samms who received his wings on Dec. 15, 2022. Paul was beloved by everyone who met him. A loving husband, world class musician and best friend to all walks of life. Paul was a light that illuminated the lives of all who knew him.
Jamaican born and raised – Paul resided in Portland, Maine, New York, Key West as well as Love City St. John – wherever the music would take him. “Osisi”, which means Strong Tree, or “Ras Paul” as his fans called him, moved to his beloved St. John, Virgin Islands in the late 1970’s. Paul played with many bands in the Virgin Islands including The Survivors, Africa Roots, Cool Sessions, Prophecy, and finally became one of the founding front men for the sensational reggae band “Inner Visions”. Paul rocked the mic for over 50 years, mesmerizing, and intoxicating fans with his standout Reggae Roots style. Paul toured the world, traveling to his favorite places, Amsterdam, Belgium, Germany and all across America spreading and sharing his heart, soul and love for music. Paul eventually broke out on his own with his album “Chapter One: Time to Love”. He always said, “There is so much violence and hatred in the world and what we need is a time to love.”
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Samms and Gloria May Keating and brother, Glenn Thomas. Paul is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 24 years, Laura Nichols-Samms; his siblings, Tomas Alexander, Virginia Chang, Hyacinth Walter, Michael Palmer and Guido Thomas; his children, Paul Samms, Jr. Jessica Samms and Bibiana Narcissa; grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother and father-in-law, James and Joan Burrell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorna Nichols-Minkoff, Roger Minkoff, Lenore Burrell, Joan Burrell and Nzinga Burrell; his Florida family – Roslyn & Michelle Mills, Janet James and Lisa Reinbott; life-long friends Levi Liburd, Lazi Liburd, Curt & Austina Earle & Family and the staff at L&L Jeep Rental, Jamari and Wilhelmina Powell & family, Cheryl Labenthal and family; neighbors Stephen & Agnes Auguste & family, Ashton Lockhart, Lauren, Bo & Friends Band, the family of musicians in the VI & a host of loving relatives and friends.
Paul would like all that knew him to celebrate his life with love, joy, laughter and most of all music. A celebration of Life in Paul’s honor will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Oppenheimer Beach, St. John USVI starting at 1 until 4 p.m.
Please contact his wife Laura Nichols-Samms for more information at 340-643-2534.
Our love, Paul - will truly be missed and will never, ever be forgotten.
