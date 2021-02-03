It is with great sorrow and breaking hearts that we, the family of Dr. Paul Vendel Maynard Sr., announce his untimely passing.
Dr. Maynard, a native of Zion Village, Nevis, departed this earth on Jan. 21, 2021, at age 69, after a brief hospitalization at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezekiel and Melvina Maynard; and his brother, professor Charles Rawlins of Nevis.
He was survived by his dearly beloved wife, Patricia H. Maynard; two loving sons, Paul Vendel Maynard Jr. and John Maynard; as well as his stepsons, Dwight and Dwayne Isaac; his grandchildren, Dr. Celine Maynard, Vero Maynard Hillier, Esq., Katy and John Vendel Maynard; step-grandson, Iori Isaac; and great-grandchildren, Carleen and Justin Hillier, John and Adosia Maynard.
He also leaves to mourn his sisters, Lornette Swanston Morton, Esmie Williams, Dr. Brenda Maynard, Dr. Prisca Maynard, Millicent, Bernice, Eloise and Inita Maynard; and his brothers, Jervan and Keith Swanston, as well as Spencer Archibald; and his brothers-in-law, Keithley and Anthony Underwood, Lawrence Stott, and Dwight Morton.
He will be lovingly remembered by his mother-in-law, Sara Underwood; his nieces and nephews, Jeanelle Rawlins, Gillian and Prisca Maynard, Dwijae Morton, Jelani, Jae-ele, Jhr’vel, Dylan, Jelani, Rhyser, Aqui’la, Mykella, and Jevan Swanston Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Dimitri, Dylandre, and Dijonae Swanston, and Jrh’Deira McPherson.
He will be missed by his cousins, Solomon, Leroy, Evan and Vincent Phillip, Jacinth Maynard, Emerald Pena, Joycette Amory, Sheryl Moron, Eugene Griffin, Bernice Eaton, Sylvia Fahie, Heather Grosvenor, Giselle Walton, Greta Guishard, Vernice Griffin, Roderick Griffin, Devan Griffin, Helena Griffin, Ambrose Fleming, Alvin Fleming and Janet Bailey.
His extended family and close friends include the Rev. Dr. Bentley Thomas, the Rev. Dr. George E. Phillips, the Rev. Dr. Dawn Pondt, Dr. James Nelson, Dr. Lawrence Rawlins, Dr. Mervin Laws, attorney Clive Rivers, the Honorable Vance W. Amory, Glenda Huggins, Pansy Marsham, Sonia and Clive Williams, Ophelia Powell-Torres, Lynette Gumbs, Venice Manners, John Hodge, Eustace and Karina Grant, Winston Parker, Edith Garvey and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention
Family and friends abroad may view the celebration service live via YouTube and Facebook pages. The link will be posted.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The first viewing will be Friday, Feb. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel, the former Apostolic Faith Church. The second viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the viewing. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times. All other protocols, including social distancing, will be observed.
Please send all special messages and tributes to drpaulvmaynardsrtributes@gmail on or before Sunday, Feb. 7.
