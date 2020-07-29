Paul W. Hess, DVM, 74, of Oglesby, Ill., and St. Croix, Virgin Islands, died June 6, 2020, at Heritage Heath in Peru, Ill.
Paul was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Utica, Ill., to Wayne and Louise (Brown) Hess. Paul graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School, Southern Illinois University, and the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He went to work at Crago Animal Clinic on St. Croix in 1979. In 1993, he opened Island Animal Clinic and worked there until his retirement in 2012.
Paul was extremely active in the Caribbean Theatre and was an excellent cook and baker. He was also an excellent sailor, along with being an accomplished deep-sea diver and a member of the rescue ski patrol. He enjoyed life to the fullest, always keeping up with Illini games and classmates. He enjoyed weekly euchre games.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his former spouse, Nydia Hess.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvette Hess; and grandson, Croix Rivers, both of St. Croix; brothers, Glenn (Brenda) Hess of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., and Kent (Marilyn) Hess of Rockford, Ill; his significant other, Barbara Brennan and her family and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Paul may be made to St. Croix Animal Welfare Center and the Caribbean Community Theatre of St. Croix.
A celebration of life will take place in St. Croix at a date to be announced.
