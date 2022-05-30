We announce the passing of Pauline E. Parker Farrell, who died May 18, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Parker.
She is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Parker; adopted father, Lowell Joseph; husband, Toby Farrell; daughter, Renesha Daley; brothers, Patrick Parker and Anele Joseph; sisters, Patricia Parker-Edwards, Primrose Parker, Shanreka Drinkwater-Hodge, Euthanie Joseph, Beverly Joseph-Pickett and Jackie Jones; grandchild, K’Mijah Moore; nephews, Keron Lawrence, Jayden Lawrence, Je’Quan Joseph and Alcedo Hodge; nieces, Kellicia and Tanika Edwards, Alana and Anisha Petersen, Kevesha Huygh Alani, Alora, Alyssa, Alyson, Alzara, and Alorielle Hodge, Renee’ Nisbett, Shanele and Elyvia Joseph; adopted niece, T’Kajrah Wharton; great-niece, Shalyn Edwards, A’Nayha King, Se’Nyla Todman and Kayleigh Lawrence; great-nephew, Alant’e Claxon, Jahnoi Weeks Jr., Se’quon, Se’Quoi and Se’Quai Todman; uncles, Randolph, Fredrick, Augustin, and Holmes Drinkwater; aunts, Winifred Drinkwater-Trott, Kathlyn, Romanitta and Janet Drinkwater; son-in-law, Keeno Moore; godparents, Henry and Ruthlyn Daniel; special friends, Beverly Harvey-Mercer, Paulette Potter, Joanne Turnbull, Jody Hendrickson, Sharon Matthias, Jahmal Donovan, Marvin Blyden, Ziska Anderson, Danielle Cranston, Rosanna Jean-Baptiste, Celestino White, Shani Amory, Jerry Innis, Elma Brathwaite, Orville Francis, Javaite Brin and Charis Rhymer; cousins, too numerous to mention; and the entire family circle.
The first viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services at 10 a.m. The burial is private.
The family request festive colors.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbulls Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
