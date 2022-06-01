Pauline E. Parker Farrell
We announce the passing of Pauline E. Parker Farrell, who died May 18, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Parker.
She is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Parker; adopted father, Lowell Joseph; husband, Toby Farrell; daughter, Renesha Daley; brothers, Patrick Parker and Anele Joseph; sisters, Patricia Parker-Edwards, Primrose Parker, Shanreka Drinkwater-Hodge, Euthanie Joseph, Beverly Joseph-Pickett and Jackie Jones; grandchild, K’Mijah Moore; nephews, Keron Lawrence, Jayden Lawrence, Je’Quan Joseph and Alcedo Hodge; nieces, Kellicia and Tanika Edwards, Alana and Anisha Petersen, Kevesha Huygh Alani, Alora, Alyssa, Alyson, Alzara, and Alorielle Hodge, Renee’ Nisbett, Shanele and Elyvia Joseph; adopted niece, T’Kajrah Wharton; great-niece, Shalyn Edwards, A’Nayha King, Se’Nyla Todman and Kayleigh Lawrence; great-nephew, Alant’e Claxon, Jahnoi Weeks Jr., Se’quon, Se’Quoi and Se’Quai Todman; uncles, Randolph, Fredrick, Augustin, and Holmes Drinkwater; aunts, Winifred Drinkwater-Trott, Kathlyn, Romanitta and Janet Drinkwater; and son-in-law, Keeno Moore.
She is also survived by godparents, Henry and Ruthlyn Daniel; special friends, Beverly Harvey-Mercer, Paulette Potter, Joanne Turnbull, Jody Hendrickson, Sharon Matthias, Jahmal Donovan, Marvin Blyden, Ziska Anderson, Danielle Cranston, Rosanna Jean-Baptiste, Celestino White, Shani Amory, Jerry Innis, Elma Brathwaite, Orville Francis, Javaite Brin and Charis Rhymer; cousins, too numerous to mention; and the entire family circle.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with services to follow at 10 a.m.
The burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Society in Pauline’s honor.
The family requests festive colors be worn in honor of Pauline.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Peter Theodore
We announce the passing of Peter Theodore, who died May 14, 2022.
He is survived by his sons, Adrien, Roy and Hamlet Theodore; daughters, Juliette Lawrence, Heather Blyden, Prisca, Carrol, Verna, Marcelline and Wendy Theodore; sons-in-law, Charles Lawrence, Devon Blyden and Ivory Melton Jr.; grandchildren, Celina and Gerond Lawrence, Charlita John, Calief and Cariem Charles, Khalen and Mia Blyden, Tiffany, Joy, Roy Jr., Jordan and Taye Theodore, Ebon Barrett, Trevien Naicker, Kimberly and Sabrina Lewis, C’Mone Gray and Taylor T. Yarbrough.
He is also survived by special friends, Felixia Philbert, Louise Philbert and Geoffrey Auguste; 14 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on St. Thomas. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church on St. Thomas, with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
