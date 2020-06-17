Pauline Vialet was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Abraham and Anna Milliner; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Excelena Blyden; parents, David Austin Blyden Sr. and Ilva Vitalia Milliner-Blyden; husband, Richard (Watchie) Vialet Sr.; son, Richard Walker; and brother-in-law, Meston Gumbs.
She is survived by her two sons, Jason and Jeremy Vialet; daughter, Jemma Moses; stepson, Richard Vialet Jr.; stepdaughters, Leonicia Niles and Laverne Morrison; son-in-law, John Moses Sr.; daughter-in-law, Natasha Vialet; stepdaughter-in-law, Yvette Vialet; grandchildren, Jahkeem, Jahmoi, Je'nique, Ricjuan and Amaya Walker, John Jr. and Jaren Moses, Richard John, April and Cori Vialet, Lonye and Jerrell Benjamin, Tiaria Morrison and Paolinna Vialet; and one great-grandchild, Jahlayah Fanord.
She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Blyden Francis-Gumbs, Priscilla Blyden-Stridiron, Janet Blyden-James and Susanna Blyden-Richards; brother, David Austin Blyden Jr.; sisters-in-law, Celeste Blyden, Elmira Harper, Doris Henneman, Shirley Vialet-Adams, Elsa McBean, Monica Abigail Frett and Eugenia Vialet; brothers-in-law, Iver A. Stridiron, Heraldo Richards, Jr., Roy, Louis and Jacques "Jackie" Vialet and Hezekiah "Sammy" Samuel; aunts, Leona Smith, Yvonne Bowsky, Susanna Brin, Rosetta Milliner, Eugenie Milliner, Lelia Milliner and Esther Milliner; nieces, Sharon Francis, Abigail Gumbs, Pshala Stridiron-Chichester, Marissa Stridiron-Rezayat, Keisha Blyden-Wallace, Khalilah Blyden, Devonie Blyden-Nichols, Janelle James-Thomas and Herasanna Richards; nephews, Avon and Askia Francis, Barrett and Marc Stridiron, Kerchan and David Blyden III and Earl (Risse) James; nieces-in-law, Celeste and Sabrina Francis, Dawn and Tiona Blyden and Shaina James, nephews-in-law, Romel Wallace, Jr., Combiz Rezayat, Erik Chichester, Eidel Nichols and Danny Thomas; and many more cousins and other members from the Blyden, Milliner, Chinnery, Callwood, George, Holder, Leonard, St. John and Vialet families too numerous to mention; special friends, Delia Barrot and Laverne Raimer, as well as her treasured classmates from the CAHS Class of 1964.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a funeral service and burial is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Western Cemetery No. 1. The entire proceedings will be live streamed on Facebook, courtesy of Turnbull's Funeral Home.
A memorial service celebrating Pauline's life will be scheduled at a later date when the pandemic has ended.
