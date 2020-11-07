We announce the passing of Pearline Agatha Bryan, who died Nov. 1, 2020.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14. The viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with the service at 4 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is at St. Mary's Anglican Cemetery in Anguilla.
She was survived by her sons, Anthony Bryan, Franklyn Bryan, James Bryan, Michael Bryan, and Ken Bryan; daughters, Ruth Smith, Marita Huggins, and Iona Bryan; grandchildren, Lisa Smith, Shannon Smith-Izard, Junior Smith; Marvin Huggins, Kimisha Peets, Aquila Bell-Codon, Otis Bryan, Tracia Boynes-Stanley, Sharama Bryan, Shakeem Bryan, Keshawn Byan, Keiona Bryan, Janelle Bryan, Jamari Bryan, Cherise Gumbs, Jamal Bryan, J’Nae Bryan, J’Nique Bryan, Brianna Bryan, James Bryan, Kenisha Bryan and Justin Huggins; brothers, Melford Tyson, Nauley Tyson, and Austin Moore; daughters-in-law, Lynda Bryan, Maria Pena Lake, and Linda Carrillo; son-in-law, Henry Smith; sisters-in-law, Helen Tyson and Peggy Moore; brother-in-law, Joseph T. Wilkinson; nieces, Mauver Tyson, Monica Tyson-Fain, Daldrene Archibald, Esperanza Pickering, Tiffany Tyson, Monique Rodriquez; nephews, Sean Tyson, Michael Tyson, Everette Wilkinson, Ralston Morton, Franklin Morton, Melvin Morton, Louis Smith, Vernon Tyson, Oriol Rawlins, and Roosevelt Ryan; special daughters, Marcia Van-Heyningen-Scantlebery, Cassandra Foy, Edith Blackman and Angela Trant; and adopted sons, Chet "Gavin" Morgan and Dexter Welcome.
She was also survived by adopted daughters, Dorothy Rogers and Patricia Rogers; special friends, Cleopatra Donadelle, Gloria Rogers, Clarise Rogers, Merle Sasso, Eda Gumbs and many others too numerous to mention; 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many other relatives and friends including the Cauls Bottom, Little Dix, Stoney Ground families, Gumbs, Carty, Richardson, Rogers, Lloyd and Bryan families in Anguilla; Zulema VanHeyningen and family of St. Thomas; and the Huggins, Tyson and Cummerbatch families of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Professional funeral services and the booklet design are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
