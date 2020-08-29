We regret to announce the passing of Pedrito George, who died Aug. 13, 2020.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Thursday, Sept, 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his wife, Esme A. George; son, Pedrito L. George Jr.; daughter, Linda Fladger; grandchildren, Adina Fladger, Rishaun Malone and Germayne Malone, Jeniqua Abramsen, Shaelen George, Tianna George, Kimiko Rice; great-grandchildren, Jordan Fladger, Aiden Malone, Bryce George Denim K.C. Alexander; sister, Doreen Callwood; brother, Rehalio George; son-in-law, Earl Abramsen; nephews, Lorriel Callwood, Alvin Brown and Colleen Brown, Dennis Kuntz and Teresa Kuntz, Alphonso Simmonds and Strawberry Simmonds; other relatives, Kenneth Percival, Karen Maynard, Alford Howell, Carmen Howell, Jevaun Howell, Dr. Jevere Howell, Andrew Olive Sr., Claudette Olive, Andrew Olive Jr., Andre Olive, Jasmine Warner, Jerome Woods, Kenneth McAllen (Al) Percival, Kareem Percival, Voneto Percival, Angel Smith, and more relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
