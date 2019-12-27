We regret to announce the passing of Pedro Smith, better known as Don Pedro, who passed away peacefully and quietly Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Schneider Hospital at 81.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Final services will be Friday, Jan. 3, at Living Word Family Ministry Church, which is directly across from Lindquist Beach in Smith Bay, with viewing to begin at 10 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Smith and Dorothy Gumbs-Smith; brothers, Alfredo and Julio Smith; and his sisters, Julia Smith Scatliffe and Leona Smith Almestica.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie V Smith; brothers, Felipe, Benito, Mario and Silvio Smith; sisters, Thelma, Graciela Smith, and Iris Smith-Edwards; daughters, Marita Smith; stepdaughter, Ingrid Baronville-Hamilton; son, Shawn Bryan Smith Sr.; stepson, Calvin Baronville Sr.; grandchildren, Nicole and Nikkiah Friday, Aloni Kye’ Creque, Shawn Jr., Shane Smith, Toney, Kyle, Cordell, Peyton Baronville; great-grandchildren, Jeala-Monee Sasso, Leah Victoria, Damiah, Samari, Kaleah, Cy’Asia, Zion, Calvin, and Khloe Baronville; nieces, Marisa Smith, Kenia Edwards, Melissa Smith-Diaz, Denisia George, Carmen Maynard, Cheryl Todman, Yolanda Blaize, Sherise Smith, Bethsaida Smith-Hanley, Jennifer Smith, Mayra Francis, Celia Ramirez, Maria Smith Thomas, Minerva A. Chinnery-Holloway and her husband, Steven D. Holloway; nephews, Kurt Hodge, Kenton Edwards, Ricardo Scattliffe, Sedinio Smith (Effo), Sedinio Smith (Danie), Benito Smith Jr. Shawn Smith, and Daniel Smith. Sisters in Law: Sonia Smith, Celestine Smith, Leoneal Smith and Belke Smith; brother-in-law, Zenos Edwards; special friends, Fern Clarke, Reynold Frazer, Beryl Smith, Betty Smith, Raymond Forbes, George Moolenar, Jackie George, and the Soldiew family just to name a few.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
