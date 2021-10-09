Peggy Neal Simmonds departed from this life Sept. 9, 2021. Above all else, Peggy was a lover of life. She was the very definition of vivacious, with an undying spark in her eye that no one who knew her could ever forget.
She spent her 78 years on this earth travelling the world to meet people of all walks of life. Over the last 42 years, she devoted much of her life to her community in St. Thomas, USVI, serving others through activism and outreach, and nurturing loving relationships with her incredibly rich collection of family and friends.
After graduating from Huntsville High School in 1960, Peggy attended Auburn University before serving in the inaugural class of the Peace Corps in Nigeria. She went on to enjoy a successful, diverse career in technology, politics, and real estate. Peggy served as president of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas II from 2017-2018, in addition to achieving designation as a Paul Harris Fellow. For several decades, Peggy was also an active member of the St. Thomas Real Estate Commission and the board of Coastal Zone Management. The highlight of her career was serving as the first deputy administrator under the governorship of Alexander A. Farrelly.
Peggy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Michael A. Simmonds Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Lucia Neal Huskey; stepchildren, Melvyn A. Simmonds, Michael A. Simmonds Jr., Maureen A. Simmonds, Marissa A. Simmonds, and Kathleen M. Simmonds; nieces, Kathryn I. Huskey and Sarah Jane Huskey and her partner Jeff Herman; nephew, Mark H. Huskey,Jr., his wife, Gloria Roh Huskey, and their children Haeun Joy Roh Huskey and Ezra Hajoon Huskey; along with numerous beloved cousins and many close friends.
Gifts in memory of Peggy may be made to the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, Tenn., (615) 342-0840; or to Rotary Club of St. Thomas II, P.O. Box 8240, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00801.
