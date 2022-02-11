It is with deep heartfelt sadness that the family of Percival J. Nurse, better known as Percy, announces his passing on Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 85 in Covington, Ga.
He was born on St. Croix on Feb. 5, 1936, and was a hardworking heavy equipment operator at the Public Works Department in St. Thomas, USVI.
Percy was an exceptional musician, and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archibald Nurse and Altagracia Simmonds; and daughter, Michelene Nurse.
He is survived by his daughters, Allison Nurse, Monic Nurse, Jeannette Nurse, Laura Peters, Debra Nurse, Erma Chase, Celia Nurse; sons, Percival Nurse Jr., Henry Nurse, Delroy Nurse, Delvin Nurse, Charles Nurse, Joseph Nurse; aunt, Dolorita Simmonds-Burke and family; acknowledged brothers, Stanley Jacobs, Sinclair William and Richard Berry; daughters-in- law, Cherise Romney, Sherrise Nurse, Damali Rogers; son-in-law, Kenrick Mercer; granddaughters, Shamara Nurse, Shena Nurse, MakinieFortino, Ayanna Soverall, Denise Maria Alcindor, Angelique Nurse, Dominique Nurse, Hadiya T. Lazare, Britney Nurse, Talisa DeSouza, Shemariah Nurse, Talisa Nurse, Cynia King, Cynae King; grandsons, Tristan Nurse, James Hill Jr., Delvin Javon (Flex) Leonard, Hector Olivier, Delroy Nurse Jr., Isaiah Nurse, Raymond Cornelius, Keno Kwamae Papius, Bruce Anthony Nurse, Micheal Percival Tavernier, Kenrick Mercer, KhaDeem Mercer, Percival Nurse, Ukandu Soverall, Icjah Nurse, Jabari Lazare, Errol Briggs Jr.; great- grandsons, Hector Olivieri, Zaire McKinney, Kyrie Zion Leonard, Noah Mercer, Nalique Brotherson, Kamal James, Delroy Byron, De’Vante Vargas, Shaheel Vargas, Josiah Nurse; and great-granddaughter, Imani Mariana Hosford, Iyana Maria Hosford, Zyana Ryzyonae Leonard, Emmy Papius, Trinity Finch, Harmony Michelle Lazare, Tiani Munoz, Danalia Bryron, Kaylee Nurse.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
St. Thomas services are set for Monday, Feb. 14. The viewing is at 9 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel.
St. Croix services are Wednesday, Feb. 16. The viewing is at 10 a.m., with the service at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2182 Queen Street, Christiansted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.