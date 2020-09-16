We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Percy Fahie.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, followed by the service at 10 a.m. at C5 Hoffman Church. Interment will be in Tortola, BVI.
He was preceded in death by Cyrus Penn "Mong" and Robert Penn "Bob."
He was survived by his wife, Lynnett Penn-Fahie; sons, Percy Fahie, also known as Al, Macklin Fahie, aka Macko; daughters, Stacia Fahie, Madeline Fahie; brothers, Boycie Fahie, aka Pal, Reuben Rabsatt, Alcie Fahie (U.S.), Oraldo Fahie, aka Scotch, Maxie Fahie, aka Mappi (U.S.), Ashield Fahie, aka Davey; sisters, Elena Fahie, aka Nana, Ilena Fahie, aka DingDing, Idrena Fahie, aka Slim, Iona Fahie-Collins, aka WeeWe, Leona Fahie-Turnbull, aka Jingee, Arona Fahie-Forbes, aka Polly; aunt, Fairdora Donovan; uncle, Calmus Lettsome; daughters-in-law, Kisha Francis-Fahie, Sylvia Todman-Fahie; grandchildren, Kyle Francis, DeAndre Smith-Fahie, K’Andra Fahie, Alena Karina Braithwaite-Fahie.
He was also survived by brothers-in-law, Kendol Collins, aka Fresh, Clayton Turnbull, aka Wailer, Jeffrey Forbes, Perenette Smith, Paul Fahie, Ranold Fahie, aka "Nolly", Jones Burton, Wendell Prince, Monroe Penn, aka Crafford, Douglas Penn, aka Bop, Randolph Penn, aka Pieo, Rupert Penn, aka Hip, William Penn, aka Bill, Lionel Penn, aka Picky Lock, Alfred Penn, aka Nub, Allan Penn, aka Lil Joe, Ivan Penn, aka Pompie, Fritz Penn; sisters-in-law, Gladys Fahie, Brenda Fahie (U.S.), Carla Fahie (U.S.), Louisa Fahie, Joan Burton, aka Pearlette, Peggy Fahie, Yvette Penn, aka Granny, Arlene Crabbe, aka Girlie, Hazel Penn, aka Pookie, Adina Penn, Alexia Penn, Arilene Penn, Joan Penn, Denisha Penn, Darlene Penn; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
