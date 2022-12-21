Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Peter C. Francis, Sr., on Dec. 1, 2022, in Acworth, Georgia.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Ilva Civil and Etian Francis, his guardians, Herbert and Naomi Vessup; his daughter, Gail Francis; sisters, Lucia Mulraine and Rita Williams; and brother, Alvin Whyte, Jr.
Peter is survived by his wife, Joyce Delemos-Francis; sons, Peter C. Francis Jr., Neal Francis Sr., Tyrone Francis, Avery Francis and Leayle Francis; daughters, Lucia Francis, Lisa Francis, and Audrey Delemos; sisters, Winifred Gamble, Beverly McClendon, Doris Payne, Arlene Whyte, and Irene Jemmoth; brothers, Neil Bailey and Amiel Whyte; adopted son, Rashaad Hyndman; stepdaughter, Vernelle Delagarde; nieces, YvonnevFrancis, Cecile Estrill (Julien), Emily Francis, Lilas Francis, Anita Williams, Michelle Smith, Lynne Mulraine, Lauren Petersen (Elvis), Elma Francis, Lois Simmonds, Channell Whyte-Turnbull, Darlene Whyte, and Derry Whyte; nephews, Lionel Mulraine, Jr. (Joycelyn), Lubin Mulraine, Howard Francis (Lucia), Leale Trotman (Elsie), Dr. LeRoy Trotman (Joycelyn) Louis Trotman,Jr. (Marie), Keith Moolenaar, George Moolenaar (Lillian), Alvin White III, Derrick Whyte and Darren Whyte; grandchildren, Tameka Francis, Rea Francis, Tyrone Francis, Jr., Tayshan Francis, Tayronne Francis, Jalisa Francis, Alexis Francis, Jaleel Robles, Brianna Francis, Monet Francis, Nealia Francis, Neal Francis, Jr., Sholome Francis, Juneal Francis, Shomoi Francis, Karima Brown, Kimberly Brown-Phillips, Kevin Brown, Tiffany Dawn Francis, and Kendra Delahoussaye; great-grandchildren, Naressa Francis, Jamari Abner, Nyla Teilfort, Aria Horsford, Jenessa Horsford, Neja Thomas, Nealo Murray, J’Neya Lorenzo, J’Miya Lorenzo, Sholida Francis, Ny’arie Francis, Nykai Francis, Amira Francis, Asim Francis, Jequan Gumbs, Chequan Brown, Chequana Smith, Shadea Brown, C’Koi Serrano, Samiya Serrano, T’kai James Burrus, Liam Francis, klam Vialva, Kingston and Khloe Gradney; daughters-in-law, Mia Francis, Jasmine Wade-Francis, Diana Francis and Dr. Diahann Singh-Francis; brothers-in-law, Lionel Mulraine, Sr., Calvin Todman, Clarence Todman and Courtney Todman; sisters-in-laww, Eleanor Whyte and Theresa Todman; special cousins, Naomi Monsanto, Eleanor Bastian-Hansen, Louise Shulterbrandt and Marilyn Creque; special friends, Bernice A Turnbull, Crisbin Webster, Verna Rawlins, Lucille Beazer, Odgen Q. Noland, Mrs. Gwendolyn Jacobs, Marilyn Malone, Mavis Malone, Blanche Mills, James and Diana Hedrington, Sezilee Reovan, Elsa White, Carl Birch, Kai Christopher, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Daniel and Vasthi Liburd, Miss Marion, John Flemming, Winston Turnbull, Jimmy Nash, Kenneth Estrill, Elroy Donovan Sr., Jean Howard and Donna Edney.
Family members include the Francis, Trotman, Williams, Monsanto, Wesselhoft, Moolenaar and Frett families, also members of the New Hernnhut Senior Choir, Men’s Chorale, and Gospel Choir. The first viewing will be at the Blyden Memorial Chapel on Jan. 6, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be on Jan. 7, 2023, at New Herrnhut Moravian Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to the New Herrnhut Moravian Church Organ Fund. Tributes can be e-mailed to peterctributes@gmail.com no later than December 23, 2022.
