Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Peter LaPlace, who died Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence at the age of 85.
He was survived by his sisters, Rita Bryan, Maria Berry; nieces, Jennette Brinn, Dorris Sivignoli, Angela Bryan, Linda LaPlace, Sandra LaPlace, Denise Brin, Christie DeWitt; nephews, Randy LaPlace, Eddie LaPlace, Kevin LaPlace, Michael Brin, Roy Bryan, Jeffery Bryan, Barry Bryan, Jerry and Michael Berry; son-in-law, Edmund Bryan; grandchildren, Shaina Querrard, Amanda Quetel, Matthew Bryan, Chris Bryan; and special friend, David Nulley Bryan “Fly.”
Funeral service for the late Peter LaPlace will be held today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. The body will be buried at sea.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.