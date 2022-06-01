We announce the passing of Peter Theodore, who died May 14, 2022.
He is survived by his sons, Adrien, Roy and Hamlet Theodore; daughters, Juliette Lawrence, Heather Blyden, Prisca, Carrol, Verna, Marcelline and Wendy Theodore; sons-in-law, Charles Lawrence, Devon Blyden and Ivory Melton Jr.; grandchildren, Celina and Gerond Lawrence, Charlita John, Calief and Cariem Charles, Khalen and Mia Blyden, Tiffany, Joy, Roy Jr., Jordan and Taye Theodore, Ebon Barrett, Trevien Naicker, Kimberly and Sabrina Lewis, C’Mone Gray, and Taylor T. Yarbrough; special friends, Felixia Philbert, Louise Philbert and Geoffrey Auguste; and 14 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Thomas, with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
