Eileen R. Petersen is being remembered as a pioneering Virgin Islands judge.
Her family confirmed that she died on Tuesday — mere days after celebrating her birthday on April 18. She was 86.
The passing of the territory’s first woman judge prompted an outpouring of support from officials across the V.I. government.
“Judge Petersen was a trailblazer,” Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. wrote in a press release. “As the first woman judge in the territory, she paved the way, but held the door open for other women in the legal profession and in various areas of the judiciary.”
Born on St. Croix, Petersen attended Virgin Islands public schools before enrolling in Hampton University. Petersen began a career in teaching before entering the legal profession. She served as assistant attorney general under the territory’s Municipal and Territorial Courts — now Superior Court. Later, she served on the Virgin Islands Casino Control Commission as chair, the first woman to hold the position.
Senator Donna Frett-Gregory said Petersen embodied the motto of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which they were both members, to be “Supreme in Service to All Mankind.”
“She gave unselfishly to the development of young people in our Virgin Islands community,” Frett-Gregory wrote, “and we are all better for her contributions.”
Petersen, in an interview with a Charles H. Emmanuel fifth-grade student, described the obstacles she faced after first being appointed to the bench. She was sworn in without the traditional robe, she said, because nobody had ordered one. Neither was she given a reception. For more than six months, she worked out of her car because she had not been given chambers — the private office spaces afforded to judges.
“It was believed by many that if they treated me this way, maybe I would just give up,” she said. “But I was determined to prove that women can do a good job, and I was not going to allow anyone to stop me from doing the government’s work and being the best judge I possibly could be.”
Petersen is described by many as a teacher and mentor to women in the territory and the field of law. Beyond being a pioneer, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. shared in a press release that Petersen was “a giant in the field of jurisprudence, who paved the way for Virgin Islands women to serve on the bench and in the highest levels of leadership within our judiciary.”
Shawna K. Richards, who served under Petersen as executive director of the Casino Commission from 1996 to 2004, said “working for Judge Petersen was a very formative experience for me.”
“She pushed her staff to think and to perform at our highest level. The Judge knew that she and the Casino Control Commission were under a microscope and that there were pressures to grow the industry quickly. Despite these pressures, she never wavered in her intention to build an agency and industry that could stand on its integrity and reputation,” she said.
Richards added that “working with Judge Petersen was like a master class every day, and I will always appreciate that she took me under her wing and supported my professional development.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, in a released statement said Petersen was “an extraordinary and influential woman of her time, setting standards for progressive leadership.”
“She has paved the way, inspired, and established a legacy for generations to emulate. We thank her for her selfless service and cherish the life that she lived,” he said.
Roach added that she was “the epitome of Virgin Islands pride, she was the first woman appointed to serve as a judge in the then Territorial Court of the Virgin Islands, now Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.”
“Her unwavering work ethic, passion, insight, and integrity distinguished her as a staunch leader during her tenure on the bench. She was respected inside and outside of the courtroom. Throughout her career she remained devoted to the judicial system and the Territory,” he said. “Judge Petersen’s wisdom, intelligence, and poise under pressure, were just a few attributes commonly displayed as part of her innate leadership abilities and standard of excellence. She also served at the helm of the Virgin Islands Casino Commission and earned another first as she was appointed as the first Chairman of the VICCC. Her notable leadership and distinguished public service helped to govern and shape the entity through her vision, authoritative style, and proficiency.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett also mourned Petersen’s passing, praising her as an inspiration to both young people and women.
“Eileen was the first woman to hold a judgeship in the territory and has been a timeless inspiration to many women such as myself,” she said in a news release. “As one of only four women in her law school class, I long admired her diligence and her commitment to excellence in everything she set her mind to do. Not only was she a trailblazer in the field of law and judicial matters in our territory, but she was also a tremendous and tireless advocate for both young people and women alike.”
The judicial branch also issued a press release lauding Petersen, noting that she was more than a trailblazer.
“During her decadeslong career of judicial and other public service, Judge Petersen was never content with simply being the first woman to hold an important position, but actively sought to leave the ladder down for other women to follow in her footsteps. She did this not just through mentorship, but through her incredible work ethic, the high quality of her opinions, and the respect and patience she showed to all those who appeared before her,” the release said.
It added, “her story will continue to influence future generations of Virgin Islanders to pursue their dreams no matter what difficulties may stand in their way.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.