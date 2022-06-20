Petra M. Stanley, also known as Alty, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in St. Thomas, USVI. She was 65.
Born on Aug. 26, 1956, on the Island of Nevis, West Indies, she moved to St. Thomas in 1985.
Petra was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ida Stanley; father, Alton Drew; daughter, Michelle Stanley; and nephew, Chester Stanley.
Petra worked at Bluebeard’s Castle Hotel for more than 20 years and later at Windward Passage Hotel until her passing.
Petra is survived by her mother, Eileen Rawlins; sisters, Juliet Stanley, Barbara Rawlins; children, Shelly-Ann “Cindy” Stanley-Cannonier, Grace “Susie” Stanley, Joanne Dasent and Ajodie Dasent; grandchildren, De’Shawn Skeete, Ke’Shawn Skeete, Willow Cannonier, Amani Stanley, Amia Stanley; sons-in-law, David Cannonier and Kelcey Pierce; nephews, Toshio Daniel, Jamiel Daniel, Shervin Daniel, Will Smith, Judian Daniel; friends, Sharon Corbin, Laurette Pemberton, Erroll Nisbett; as well as other family and friends.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.