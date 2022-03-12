Family and friends are advised of the death of Petronella Irene Petty-Evelyn, who passed away quietly from this life into life eternal on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala., with daughter Lisa at her bedside.
Petronella Irene Petty-Evelyn, a registered nurse and former clinical care coordinator at the Roy L. Schneider Hospital, was born Nov. 19, 1941, to Joseph Edward Petty and Robertina Louise Rogers-Petty in Little Dix on the island of Anguilla.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 17, with tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. and service to follow at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Mrs. Evelyn received her early education at the exclusive Valley Girls Elementary School and then attended the Academic Section of the prestigious Valley Secondary School. In the Academic Section of the high school she was taught three languages: Latin, French, and English. Completing high school in 1960, Petronella worked at the Cottage Hospital in Anguilla temporarily as a student nurse, awaiting transfer to the Cunningham School of Nursing in St. Christopher, West Indies. In 1966, she was admitted to the Midwives Board, and from 1968-1977, she taught practical midwifery to students in nursing in St.Kitts and Nevis.
In 1973, she was granted a scholarship to pursue a course in principles of administration and supervision at the 650-bed Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados. Petronella had an enormous amount of knowledge and continued to reinforce that educationally. She obtained a general certificate from the University of London in 1975.
In 1977, Petronella obtained permanent resident status in the United States. She preferred St. Thomas and started duties with the V.I. government from Dec. 4, 1977, until her retirement on Sept. 30, 2005.
Petronella was the recipient of numerous commendations and awards. In addition, she attended multiple workshops and training seminars, including coach-facilitator training, women’s health, personnel law, and basic supervision, etc.
Preceding Petronella in death was her loving husband of 54 years, Lisle Evelyn Sr.; father, Joseph Edward Petty; mother, Robertina Louise Rogers; brothers, Anthon Hodge Sr. and Felix Petty Sr.; sister, Valentine H. Smith; and nephews, Onesimus N. Hodge, Jerome Crawford, Sheridan Crawford, and Cordell Hodge.
Petronella Irene Petty-Evelyn is survived by her three children, Lisle Anthony Evelyn Jr. (Tony) and his wife, Morven Evelyn, Lisa Ann Irin Evelyn, and Deedae Anthea Monica Evelyn; grandchildren, Maria G. Evelyn (Ponchie), Lisle A. Evelyn III (Junie), Dakota Minick, Lilah A. Evelyn, and Laila L.A. Evelyn; great-granddaughters, Leah Evelyn and her mother Candice and Marley Sanders; great-grandson, King LaQuentis Sanders; sisters-in-law, Yola Simmonds, Gweneth Hodge, and Gloria Rivera; nephews, Phillip N. Crawford, Robert Crawford, Michael Petty, Felix Petty Jr., Mujibur Petty, Michael Hodge, Keibo Hodge, Anthon Hodge Jr., and David Hodge; nieces, Cheryl Hodge, Anita Hodge, Sandra Petty, Susan Rogers, Irma Douglas, Kathleen Johnson, Sally Petty, Veronica H. Crawford-Smith, and Jennifer A. Crawford; and other great-grandnieces and nephews, cousins, friends, the All Saints Cathedral Church, and Roy L. Schneider family.
Petronella was a friend to all, and she will be remembered for her kindheartedness and warm smile. May God bless you all.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
