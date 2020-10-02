Relatives are advised of the passing of Philbert Edwards, who died Sept. 15, 2020, in Florida at the age of 76.
Philbert Edwards was preceded in death by his mother, Ermas Baptiste; and father, Walton Edwards.
He was survived by his wife, Medora Edwards; sons, Irwin Edwards and Neil Edwards; daughters, Martha LaFavor and Edith White; brothers, Randolph, Garnette, Egnatious and Andrew Edwards; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Izyah, Shane, Nethia and Khalif Edwards, Asha and Jordan La Favor; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing of the late Philbert Edwards today at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will take place at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health guidances, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
