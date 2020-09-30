Relatives are advised of the passing of Philbert Edwards, who died on Sept. 15, 2020, in Florida at the age of 76.
Philbert Edwards was preceded in death by his mother, Ermas Baptiste; and his father, Walton Edwards.
He was survived by his wife, Medora Edwards; sons, Irwin Edwards and Neil Edwards; daughter, Martha; brothers, Randolph, Garnette, Egnatious and Andrew Edwards; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Izyah, Shane, Nethia and Khalif Edwards; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing of the late Philbert Edwards on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Celestial Chapel–Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second viewing will take place at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.