Philibert Ledee died Oct. 16, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30. The viewing is 9:30 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. The body will be cremated.
His survivors include children, Thierry Ledee, Margolaine Ledee-Lopez; sister, Yvonne Ledee; sisters-in-law, Marie Goodwin, Luz (Neomi) Ledee; son-in-law, Louis Lopez; daughter-in-law, Shirley Ledee; and grandchildren, Nicole Perry, Thomas Ledee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Marthe Ledee; and brothers, Louis Ledee, Jean “Be Bet” Ledee, Joseph “Ti Jo” Ledee.
