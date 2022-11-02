We are celebrating the life of a father, a brother, and friend, Philip Elvet “Manuba” Cannonier.
He was born in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, on March 11, 1957, to Christiana and James Cannonier, both of whom are deceased. Philip went to his resting place on Oct. 11, 2022, in St. Kitts.
A man of many talents, Philip played drums/percussion with: Cannon and the Lion of Judah, a band started by our brother, Randolph “Cannon.” Philip was a protector and self-taught mechanic, barber, and musician.
Philip is survived by his five children, Noah, Leah, Ilana, Janel, and Whitney; one grandchild, Maverick; three children-in-law, Lori, Elton, Matt; six siblings, Joseph, James, Miriam, David “Stones”, Fitzgerald, Christine, Patricia and Stirling; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in life by his wife, Linda; our parents, Christiana and James Cannonier; and three siblings, Josephine, Jeremiah, Randolph “Cannon,” David and Kendall.
We honor and pay tribute to Phillip “Manuba.” His body was cremated on Oct. 21, 2022, and was witnessed by family. On Thursday, Nov. 3, after a short service at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in Basseterre, St. Kitts, we will pay homage to his life with a scattering of his ashes at Black Rock Hill in Tabernacle.
